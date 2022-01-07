Procreate or clickbait? Teen Mom‘s Maci Bookout McKinney seemingly addressed rumors that she is pregnant, but the response has given fans more questions than answers. Followers want to know — is Maci pregnant with baby No. 4?

“Since everyone’s talking, I am happy to CONFIRM my PREGNANCY news!” Maci, 30, shared via Instagram on Friday, January 7, alongside a blurry screengrab from Teen Mom: Family Reunion‘s teaser trailer.

The mom of three ushered followers to the link in her Instagram bio to learn more about the MTV star’s possible bun in the oven.

“It seems the rumors are popping up again so … to settle the score — no, Maci is NOT pregnant,” an insider told Celebuzz. “No, she is not sporting a baby bump in the upcoming Teen Mom vacation show.”

It seems Maci’s “pregnancy news” is that she is “happy to confirm” she is not pregnant. However, it is unknown if Maci shared the post herself or if her social media team was behind the posting.

Rumors of Maci’s pregnancy have been circulating for a number of months, with fans deeply analyzing her social media posts as well as teasers for the upcoming show.

One TikTok user pointed at the 16 and Pregnant alum pulling down her shirt as she stood up, possibly alluding to a baby bump.

“Proof Maci is totally pregnant for this reunion,” the fan captioned the video, which also points out that Maci is suspiciously drinking water while the other women sipped on wine.

“She [didn’t] only drink water on the show. Anyone who knows Maci knows she likes beer,” Celebuzz’s source explained. “No, she is not pregnant.”

The Teen Mom OG star is a mother to three, including her 13-year-old son, Bentley Edwards, whom she shares with ex Ryan Edwards, and Jayde, 6, and Maverick, 5, whom she shares with husband Taylor McKinney.

The Wasn’t Born Bulletproof author previously told In Touch that she was “done” having children with Taylor — but adoption was still “on the table.”

“It’s just a matter of the right timing,” she said in September 2021, adding that both she and her husband, 32, have incredibly busy schedules.

“We have no idea how much is going to be on our plate at any given week or month or whatever,” she added. “I don’t feel like we’re in a place like right now where we could give everything we would want to give. … [Adoption is] definitely still on the table, but not right now.”