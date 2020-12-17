Ups and downs! Teen Mom alum Maci Bookout and husband Taylor McKinney have stirred divorce rumors since getting married in 2016, but they are still going strong.

Fans wondered if the 16 and Pregnant alum, 29, and her hubby’s marriage was on the rocks this year after the reality mom posted clickbait articles with titles like, “It’s Over” and “Here’s the Truth on My Divorce.” In addition, Taylor, 31, seemed oddly quiet on social media. Luckily, an insider told Us Weekly in February “there’s no truth to these rumors whatsoever.”

“They laugh at them as they are happier together than ever,” added the insider. Maci and Taylor have a lot of history between them. They first started dating back in 2012, while Taylor was living in Texas and Maci remained in her home state of Tennessee, following the MTV star’s split from her childhood friend Kyle King. Prior to that, Maci gave birth to son Bentley in 2008 with ex Ryan Edwards.

In May 2015, Maci and Taylor welcomed their first child together, daughter Jayde Carter. Their second kid, son Maverick Reed, came along in May 2016. The pair tied the knot the following October.

Tragedy struck in 2017 when Maci revealed she suffered a miscarriage. “Her name’s Dandy. Dandelion,” the mom of three told MTV producers at the time. “I think it’s important for people that are watching that we talk about it.”

However, the pair plan to keep expanding their family. Maci told Us Weekly in 2019 she and Taylor are interested in adopting, but if they have more children, it might not be for another few years.

“It’s kind of one of those things, people say, ‘Oh, we’re waiting until we’re ready to have kids.’ You’re never going to be ready. We will never be ready,” she explained to the outlet. “You just have to do it, type of thing. But we want the little ones to be a little bit older.”

She continued, “Taylor and I both always wanted to adopt. Now it’s just a matter of timing, and really accepting the process … Because we don’t want to adopt a baby. And not that we only want one, but we are open to siblings also.”

It looks like the future is bright for Maci and Taylor!