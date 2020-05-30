Their split was a long time coming. Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox were “having issues for a while” in their marriage before her fling with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, a source revealed to Us Weekly.

“Megan and MGK have hooked up and they became intimate when Megan and Brian were separated, but hadn’t fully cut ties,” the insider added. “[Brian] saw it coming.”

Brian, 46, and Megan, 34, called it quits after 15 years together and nearly 10 years of marriage. They share three children together, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 heartthrob confirmed they had been broken up since late 2019 in the May 18 episode of his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast.

The Desperate Housewives alum explained Megan met the “Bloody Valentine” rapper while on set of their upcoming film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and described him as “a really nice, genuine guy.”

“I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment,” Brian said. “I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”

The Jennifer’s Body star and MGK (real name: Colson Baker) first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted out and about together in Calabasas on May 16. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the “Bad Things” rapper sat in the driver’s seat of his black Aston Martin car with Megan in the passenger seat as they picked up takeout food together before Kelly drove back to Megan’s house.

One day after their outing, Brian shared a cryptic message on Instagram. “Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it,” he captioned of a photo of a butterfly. Since Megan has a tattoo of a butterfly-themed quote from Shakespeare’s King Lear, fans speculated the quote was about Megan.

Shortly after their outing, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch Megan and MGK’s relationship was more than just friends. They had been “hooking up for weeks” before they were spotted in public.

“She grew close to [Machine Gun Kelly] on [the] set of their new movie, but their friendship turned into something more,” the source said. “After 10 years of marriage [to Brian], Megan’s enjoying the excitement of hooking up with a cool rapper with an edge!”