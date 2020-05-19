They gave it a solid try. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green made an effort to save their marriage, but it “just wasn’t working,” a source exclusively tells In Touch about why the duo split after 15 years together.

“The couple always had their ups and downs,” the insider reveals, explaining their careers made it especially difficult to see each other as often as they would like.

“Due to their busy schedules, they were barely spending any time together. Megan felt so lonely and it was her decision to end it,” the source shares about why they broke up “months ago.”

On May 18, the 90210 alum, 46, confirmed they are no longer together romantically on a new episode of his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast, also begging fans not to “villainize” his now-ex, 34, and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 30, after they were spotted together on May 15.

The father of three even addressed how fans perceived his “cryptic” quote over the weekend to be a response to the duo’s outing. “It wasn’t meant to be cryptic in the way it was read and received,” he said, revealing she first crossed paths with MGK (real name: Colson Baker) while filming the upcoming crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. “I’ve never met him, but Megan and I have talked about him,” Brian shared. “From what she’s expressed, he’s just a really nice, genuine guy.”

“I trust her judgment,” the Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles alum added, revealing he supports her and still values having a friendship with his ex. “I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or I was a victim in any way.”

Brian and Megan were married for a decade before they started spending time apart in late 2019. They exchanged their vows during a sunset wedding on the beach in June 2010 in Kona, Hawaii. Prior to their split, the duo welcomed three kids together — Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

More recently, Megan and MGK’s friendship “turned into something more,” the source tells In Touch exclusively in an update. “After 10 years of marriage [to Brian], Megan’s enjoying the excitement.”