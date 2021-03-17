Taking things to the next level? Katy Perry was spotted wearing a gold band on her ring finger, sparking major Orlando Bloom marriage rumors.

The “Teenage Dream” songstress, 36, wore a two-piece workout set and baseball cap that read “Mama” while on vacation in Hawaii on Tuesday, March 16. Katy looked cute and comfy with a sweatshirt tied around her waist and stayed safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by wearing a floral-print face mask. She also sported a ring on her left hand, which was visible as she adjusted her denim hat.

Orlando, 44, for his part, was pictured alongside his fiancée wearing jeans paired with a white shirt and printed hat, plus a green bandana tied around his neck. The Pirates of the Caribbean star carried the couple’s 6-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove, on his back. The actor’s 10-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, was also present for the outing. The pair and their children have been enjoying their Hawaiian vacation since mid-February.

Despite marriage rumors, a source told Us Weekly that Katy and Orlando weren’t in a rush to tie the knot immediately following the birth of their first baby together. “Katy and Orlando’s wedding will not be taking place in 2020,” the insider told the publication. “It just wasn’t meant to be. Their beautiful daughter arrived and she is their sole focus. Planning for any wedding has been put on hold. It will happen, but it’s just not something they are focused on as a couple currently.”

Katy and Orlando first started dating in January 2016, and experienced a brief split in February 2017. “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” their reps told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. By April 2018, they were back on and nearly one year later, in February 2019, they announced their engagement. “I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him, and then we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you’ve ever seen,” Katy said about the proposal during a May 2019 interview with the Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp radio show.

Although it’s unclear where their wedding plans stand at the moment, Katy and Orlando have been spending tons of time with their newborn daughter. The singer and actor have yet to speak out about their rumored marriage, but here’s to hoping they spill some tea soon!

Keep scrolling to see photos of Katy wearing a gold ring on her left hand while out in Hawaii with Orlando.