Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff isn’t reconciling with his father, Matt Roloff, anytime soon.

In a teaser for the Tuesday, April 23, episode shared by Entertainment Tonight, Zach, 33, reflected on his strained relationship with his dad and how his three kids, Jackson, Lilah and Josiah, won’t have the same experience growing up on Roloff Farms as he did.

“I’d spent a lot of time outdoors and I definitely want that same experience for our kids,” Zach said in a private confessional. “No one’s holding grudges, no one’s intentionally not going to the farm, there’s just no interest. The kids don’t ask, nothing we’re hiding from them.”

Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff, have kept their distance from the All Against Me author following his decision not to sell Roloff Fams to Zach. Fans watched Matt’s negotiation process with Zach play out on season 22 of the TLC show in 2021. While it isn’t exactly clear when negotiations fell through, rumors swirled Roloff Farms was off the table when Zach and Tori, 32, purchased a home in Battle Ground, Washington.

“When it comes to my dad, I don’t know … that ship all sailed,” the father of three continued. “There’s not much of a relationship, just doing our own thing. Time might even it out, everything will be healed, it’ll just be different.”

Matt, 62, and his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, teamed up during season 25 of LPBW to organize a silent auction for the Dwarf Athletic Association of America (DAAA). Amy was “the boss” of the event, while Matt and his fiancée, Caryn Chandler, took a supporting role in the planning. One day before the fundraiser, Matt asked Amy, 61, if she heard back from Zach and Tori regarding their attendance, to which Amy responded, “They had other plans.”

“They planned to make other plans?” Matt skeptically replied. “I think they made sure they had a good alibi.” He emphasized he was “disappointed” that Zach and Tori wouldn’t be present to support Amy and the organization.

“I think everybody gets to set their own priorities in life. I’m sadder for Amy than I am for me. I’m kind of used to keeping the space and the distance,” Matt explained in a confessional. “So, for them to have a different priority, that’s their choice. You can’t cry over that.”

Meanwhile, Amy had a different stance, telling producers it was “all good” that Zach couldn’t attend as he was busy preparing for the upcoming DAAA games in Austin and the Little People Association National Conference.

“Hopefully whatever happens in the future, between Matt and Zach, hopefully, they can move on,” the A Little Me author explained. “They’re adults and it’s something for them to work out.”