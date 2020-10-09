Working hard! Tori Roloff is focusing on getting fit following the birth of her daughter, Lilah. The Little People, Big World star has been hitting the gym and revealed on her Instagram Stories that she’s “been trying really hard to get in shape.”

In a series of videos posted on Peak Personal Training’s Instagram page, the TLC star can be seen running around the gym bouncing a weighted ball, as well as lifting weights. “Tori Roloff of ‘Little People, Big World’ working on her speed and agility with Blaze Pods,” the one caption read. While another said, “Tori Roloff doing the hard work and reaching her PEAK!!!”

@peakptlo / Instagram

While the mom-of-two is working hard at the gym, Zach Roloff has been on double duty watching both Jackson and Lilah. The LPBW star shared a clip of himself in Baby J’s room asking him, “Where is mom at?” Jackson replied saying, “At her workout.” By the looks of it, the entire family is on board with Tori’s fitness journey and is being super supportive.

The 29-year-old has been working tirelessly at getting fit ever since baby No. 2 was born. Back in March, just four months after she welcomed her daughter, she shared a selfie and admitted “getting in shape is hard.” Tori also shared a photo of her healthy breakfast, which included eggs and avocados. “I upgraded to sourdough and Trader Joe’s everything, but the bagel seasoning,” she wrote at the time. Clearly the reality star is staying consistent with focusing on her health!

