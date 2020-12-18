Don‘t mess with Matt Roloff! The Little People, Big World star fired back at a shady comment about his grandson Jackson being allowed on the farm after sharing a new video of the 3-year-old spending time with Caryn Chandler.

“Jackson and ChaCha are finally getting fresh eggs from their little Bantams,” the TLC personality captioned the clip of his grandson and girlfriend. One social media user suggested that Matt, 59, stop letting Jackson “scare” the chickens in the comments and the reality star pointed out how important it is to have the toddler around in his response.

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

“The life lessons he’s learning (being comfortable with our farm animals) is far more important to us than a few egg cycles. We have plenty of eggs to eat and local giveaways … But only one chance to allow Jackson to be a youngster,” Matt replied on Wednesday, December 16, garnering approval from several of his followers.

Matt has been cherishing spending time with his loved ones in recent months. In November, he reunited with Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff as well as their two kids, Jackson and 12-month-old Lilah for Thanksgiving. “Made a list of all the things I’m thankful for and I ran out of paper … I’m thankful to be having Thanksgiving dinner outside this year because … that’s possible down in Arizona,” the Against Tall Odds: Being a David in a Goliath World author captioned a family snap.

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

Prior to that, the Roloff squad met up to celebrate Lilah’s first birthday. Matt’s ex-wife, Amy Roloff, also showed up for the occasion, proving yet again they are putting their differences aside for family events.

More recently, the farmer took to Instagram to support another member of his brood: son Jacob Roloff. Jacob revealed he was allegedly molested by an executive field producer from LPBW in a lengthy statement on December 15. After the 23-year-old went public with his story, Matt commended him for speaking out while responding to Jacob’s Instagram post, writing, “Love you Jacob George Roloff … very proud!!”

Matt is showing love to his son and grandson!