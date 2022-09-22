Finding perspective. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff discussed the importance of making “the most of the unexpected” after canceling her anniversary trip with her husband, Jeremy Roloff.

“As bummed as we were to cancel our original plans, I was thankful to at least steal away with my best friend for dinner last night to celebrate 8 years married,” Audrey, 31, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, September 21, alongside photos of her and Jeremy, 32, posing in front of the sunset.

The former reality star went on to explain that she had “ALMOST pulled off the most epic surprise trip” to see their friends in Nashville and stay at luxury treehouse domes. “Butttt we decided to cancel our trip at 3 am the night before we were supposed to fly out because Radley got sick and Ember and I were fighting it too,” Audrey wrote. “My mama gut said to call it off. I didn’t feel comfortable traveling that far, Radley still being so little and breastfeeding, putting our childcare at risk, and I felt pretty crappy.”

“Oh the timing … But such is motherhood – a constant interruption to your plans and a constant invitation to adjust to the curve balls and be adaptable,” she continued.

The couple are the parents to daughter Ember, 5, and sons Bode, 2, and Radley, 10 months.

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Audrey then shared one of the most important lessons she’s learned since marrying Jeremy in 2014. “One thing I have come to realize about us the longer that we’ve been married is that we (especially me) like to take on the impossible, and SOMETIMES we pull it off,” she admitted. “But other times we resort to plan B. And we do it without sulking or getting hung up on what was ‘supposed to happen.’”

“We adapt, we are resilient and we make the most of the unexpected, the unfortunate, and the inconvenient,” the former TLC star said. “And that is one of the many things I love about our marriage.”

After noting that she and Jeremy continued to pursue “a love story that is creative, intentional and faithful,” she concluded the post by expressing her love for her husband. “I love you @jeremyroloff. ‘If it’s half as good as the half we’ve known, here’s Hail! To the read of the road,’” Audrey wrote.

While they weren’t able to celebrate their wedding anniversary with a romantic trip, Audrey and Jeremy have made sure to make date nights a priority in their marriage.

In August, the mother of three took to her Instagram Stories to share that she and Jeremy had a date night despite the chaos of moving into their new home. “Squeezing in a date night (we missed last week in the packing craziness) so we are one week behind now,” she wrote at the time, referencing their plan to go on at least one date a week for the entire year.

A following slide captured the couple posing for a selfie while out to dinner. Audrey concluded the Instagram Stories slides by posting a selfie of her and Jeremy after they arrived home from the date. “And a walk through our empty house,” she wrote.