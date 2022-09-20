Change of plans. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff revealed that she and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, had to cancel their anniversary trip.

“Welp. I’m pretty bummed. This is my packed bag for a 2 night SURPRISE getaway I planned for our anniversary,” Audrey, 31, wrote alongside a photo of a packed suitcase via her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 19.

After noting it was her “year to plan” their annual anniversary trip, she continued, “We had an early flight this morning … but at 2 a.m. last night we resolved not to go.”

She explained that their youngest son, Radley, “got sick” and she was “fighting something” herself.

“But this is motherhood. Canceling and adjusting plans to meet the needs of our kids. As much as I tried to justify going because it would have been SO EPIC and I was so close to pulling off the best surprise … my mama gut just said no,” the former reality star said.

Audrey added that while she knew she made the right decision, she was still “sad” over the canceled trip. “And also frustrated because our kids rarely get sick, but ironically we stayed home on our anniversary last year because Ember got sick,” she wrote.

She ended the post on a lighthearted note by joking, “The cons of getting married in the middle of September.”

Audrey and Jeremy, 32, tied the knot on September 20, 2014. They went on to welcome daughter Ember, 5, and sons Bode, 2, and Radley, 10 months.

While the couple won’t be able to celebrate their wedding anniversary with a romantic trip, they have made sure to make date nights a priority in their relationship.

In August, Audrey took to her Instagram Stories to share that she and Jeremy had a date night despite the chaos of moving into their new home. “Squeezing in a date night (we missed last week in the packing craziness) so we are one week behind now,” she wrote at the time, referencing their plan to go on at least one date a week for the entire year.

The TLC alum posed in the mirror as she showed off her outfit of a white tank top and denim skirt.

The following slide captured the couple posing for a selfie while out to dinner. Audrey concluded the Instagram Stories slides by posting a selfie of her and Jeremy from when they arrived home after the date. “And a walk through our empty house,” she wrote.

The family officially moved into their new house on August 17. “After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon … IT. IS. TIME,” Audrey shared about their $1.5 million purchase via Instagram on June 12, days after In Touch first reported the news. “We bought a farm!”

At the time, she explained that purchasing the home would allow the couple to forge their “own path” after their dream of owning Jeremy’s family farm fell through.

“Jer and I hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. It was something he was led to believe was possible. He made it very known to his family and publicly on TV,” Audrey shared via her Instagram Story in June. “It became a mutual dream when we got married, and we started working towards it.”

“We realized that Jer’s family was not actually as aligned in the progression towards us acquiring it as we thought they were,” she recalled. Jeremy’s father, Matt Roloff, ultimately decided to put 16 acres of Roloff Farm up for sale in July instead of selling it to one of his four kids.