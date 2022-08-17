Inside LPBW’s Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s Last Night at Their Home Before Moving to Their New Farm

Saying goodbye. Little People, Big World alums Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff spent the last night at their old house with their three kids.

Audrey, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 17, to share photos and videos from their last night at the home, which included a picnic in their backyard. The family enjoyed yummy treats including pizza and ice cream, while Audrey and Jeremy, 32, indulged in champagne.

The former TLC star also took a moment to praise their neighbors. “The neighbors God knew we needed and I honestly don’t know what we are gonna do without them,” Audrey wrote alongside a selfie with their neighbors Gordo and Kasey. “If you know us personally, you know how often we talk so highly of Gordo and Kasey.”

“We will forever cherish starting our family here in this home, but one of the hardest parts about leaving is leaving them,” she added of the neighbors.

The couple – who tied the knot in September 2014 – sold their Portland, Oregon, home and purchased a family farm near her parents’ house after their dream of owning Jeremy’s family land, Roloff Farm, failed to work out.

“Jer and I hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. It was something he was led to believe was possible. He made it very known to his family and publicly on TV,” Audrey shared in June. “It became a mutual dream when we got married, and we started working towards it.”

Roloff patriarch, Matt Roloff, ultimately decided to put 16 acres of the land up for sale in May 2022 instead of giving it to one of his four children.

Audrey has been keeping fans up to date as the family prepared for the big move. ​​The Oregon native previously said that they had “got [their] work cut out for [them]” as they discovered “a new problem [with the house] every day.”

“We’ve always been the ‘I have no idea what I’m gonna do tomorrow’ type people,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on August 5. “Vision casting and dreaming for the future? We got that dialed. But tomorrow? It’s always a mystery.”

“When we were dating my dad used to call [Jeremy] ‘Mr. Adventure,’” Audrey – who shares daughter Ember and sons Bode and Radley with her husband – added. “Everything we did together seemed to be or turn into an adventure … here we are 11 years later still embracing all the challenges that come with choosing the unpredictable, uncomfortable, unknown, and inconvenient way … but the stories are always worth it.”

