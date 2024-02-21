Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff revealed where she stands with her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, nearly eight years after they divorced in 2016.

“I think one of the things you see is me changing and just being with Matt,” Amy, 61, told Entertainment Tonight about what fans can expect to see in season 25, which premiered on Tuesday, February 20.

The TV personality added that her husband, Chris Marek, and Matt’s fiancée, Caryn Chandler, have helped the former couple get to a good place. “Just being with Matt and Caryn, we get involved in a big fundraising event with an organization that means a lot to me,” Amy shared, explaining that working on the project helped her move past never wanting to do anything with Matt, 62.

However, Amy acknowledged that she also had to analyze her own past behavior in order to find common ground with her ex. “It’s like, ‘Well, Amy you built up this wall, but who’s this wall keeping out? Is it you? Or is it him and he could care less?'” she said about her thought process. “Chris has been a great help to bring that wall down and say, ‘You know, he’s still the father of my kids, still the grandfather of my kid.’ We – or should say I – should get along with Matt and Caryn.”

Despite now being on friendly terms, Amy acknowledged that she and Matt will never have the same relationship that they once did. “We’re not gonna be best friends but we enjoy our time, we had a focus, we accomplished something really great,” she said, referencing the fundraising event they worked on together. “We still get together as family too so it’s … to me, it really just tells a story about a family that’s continued to grow, continue to change. But I think the ultimate element of the whole thing is but we’re still family.”

Chris, 61, also weighed in on where he stands with Matt and Caryn, 56, noting that he considers them to be on friendly terms. “It took a while to get there and it’s, you know, the old expression ‘time heals’ and we’ve gotten to that point now where Matt and Amy have moved on to other and better relationships,” he told the outlet. “We actually, you know, get together once in a while too – Matt, Caryn, Amy and I hang and we have good laughs and good conversations.”

He added that he’s happy Amy and Matt get along, noting he’s “witnessed some really nasty divorces where two couples ended up hating each other.”

TLC

Matt and Amy tied the knot in 1987, while they share twin sons, Zach and Jeremy, daughter Molly and son Jacob. Following her split from the Roloff patriarch, Amy found love with Chris and they tied the knot in 2021. Meanwhile, Matt proposed to Caryn in 2023 after six years of dating.

Despite moving on with new partners, the exes remained in each other’s lives as they both continued to work at Roloff Farms and have attended family events with their kids and grandchildren.