Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff was a proud mama as she spent the day with her mom and toddlers, Jackson and Lilah, enjoying rides at a local amusement park.

“Jackson and Lilah were able to ride the rides!!” the reality star, 31, exclaimed via her Instagram story on Wednesday, July 20, alongside a sweet photo of her tiny tots riding in a rocket ship. “A lot of times unfortunately they are too short even for super small kiddie rides!”

The mother of three shared photos and videos of her children riding in a rocket ship, on a motorcycle, and even playing various carnival games with grandma. However, her eldest son, Jackson, 5, seemed to enjoy their outing more than sister Lilah, 2.

“Lilah wasn’t sure if this was a good thing or bad thing though,” Tori laughed over a video of the stern-faced toddler. “Jackson was in heaven showing his friend his tricks!” she added with an adorable video of the little one on a motorcycle ride.

Jackson appears to have changed his mind after riding a mini roller-coaster with his mom as Tori explained, “So proud of Jackson trying the roller-coaster, but afterwards he said, ‘Mom, I never want to do a roller-coaster again!’”

Their mother-child time comes just days after the Oregon native took to Instagram to defend her children against haters making comments about their health issues.

“I just have to say, when it comes to our kids’ medical history that’s the one thing that’s so frustrating with sharing our lives on social media is people, like, don’t think we have doctors and people we can trust in our lives with our kids’ health,” she said in a heated Instagram Story on July 14. “We’ve got it under control. Trust me,” she added with a chuckle.

Tori’s explanation was in response to one follower using her Q&A to remark that they are “worried about Lilah and her language skills.”

“Don’t be,” the TLC star said bluntly before going on her heated rant.

Tori and husband Zach Roloff previously opened up about Lilah’s health issue saying, “Lilah is definitely delayed in speech.”

“She’s making progress which is what her pediatrician wants to see,” they added during a June Instagram Q&A. “So, for now, we’re just encouraging her to talk more and trying to keep her brother from answering for her.”

In addition to Lilah and Jackson, the couple welcomed son Josiah in April. All three of their children were born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.