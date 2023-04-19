Going strong. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shut down split rumors with her husband, Zach Roloff.

“I have no idea what is happening on the Internet right now,” Tori, 31, began in a video shared via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 18.

After saying she wouldn’t share any links about that split speculation from Zach, 32, she noted that there is “blasphemy” circulating online stating that they are getting a divorce.

“That’s crazy talk,” Tori continued. “Don’t fall for it. My husband and I are definitely together and we definitely love each other and I’m definitely hanging out a little bit longer.”

The TLC personality concluded, “Don’t believe everything you read.”

Tori and Zach began dating in 2010 after they met while working on his family’s farm. They became engaged in April 2014 and tied the knot in July 2015.

The couple welcomed their first child together, son Jackson, in January 2017, followed by their daughter, Lilah Ray, in November 2019. In April 2022, Tori gave birth to their third child, Josiah Luke.

Despite the breakup rumors, Tori and Zach regularly show their affection for each other on social media.

“I love you more this year than I did last, and fall more in love with you every [single] day @zroloff07. You are the best husband to be and father to our kids and I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner,” the former schoolteacher wrote on their seventh wedding anniversary in July 2022. “Happy anniversary babe uh!! here’s to many more years together!”

More recently, Zach shared a sweet tribute to Tori on Valentine’s Day in 2023. “Happy Valentine’s Day to this woman right here!” he captioned a photo of his wife via Instagram. “The one who keeps our family moving, house clean, and fed + so much more. Love you Tori.”

While the couple isn’t afraid to gush about each other, they have also been open about some of the struggles they’ve faced as parents.

During a December 2022 episode of LPBW, Tori and Zach argued about their different takes on parenting.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

“My niche in life, I truly believe is being a mom. I love being a mom. So when I have days like yesterday — where I just didn’t have patience for my kids, when I get upset at them because of something that’s affecting me — I hate that,” she said while discussing a tough day of parenting. “I went to bed last night with the worst mom guilt.”

The soccer coach initially admitted he doesn’t experience “dad guilt,” though eventually said that he occasionally feels bad about the ways he handles situations with their three kids.

Tori pointed out that they don’t experience the “same guilt,” adding, “My guilt is like, did I spend enough time with them? Did I listen to them?”