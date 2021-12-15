Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff surprised fans with the first photos of her baby bump as she and husband Zach Roloff await the arrival of their third child.

“Williamsburg•Jamestown•Yorktown,” the expectant TV personality, 30, wrote next to portraits taken during their family trip on Wednesday, December 15, sharing what inspired her most about their excursions in a caption.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

“Standing in actual places with so much history has been such a treat,” Tori admitted. “I feel like middle/high school education was wasted on me. It wasn’t until I was actually here that I felt the weight of what actually happened here.”

Tori noted there have been many highlights throughout their recent vacation, one of which was how she felt.

“Walkin’ this bump around has also been easier than I thought and I realized this is the first bump pic I’ve taken this pregnancy!” the TLC alum gushed. “I am just so thankful to be feeling good and that baby is healthy!”

The Roloffs have been enjoying some holiday fun after detailing a tough experience with their eldest child just a few weeks ago following their move from Portland, Oregon, to Washington.

“Our sweet Jackson had surgery today to help correct the bowing in his legs,” Tori shared on November 30, raving over their son’s strength and bravery.

“Watching your child in pain is never something a parent wants to go through,” she added. “However, we are trusting his doctors and our Lord that this was the best decision for him … Love you baby J! Let’s go home and make popcorn!”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

The lovebirds announced they are expecting their third child together in November 2021, just months after Tori, who married Zach, 31, in 2015, suffered a miscarriage in March. Their new addition is due in the spring of 2022.

In addition to the baby they have on the way and their son, Jackson, Tori and Zach also share 2-year-old daughter, Lilah.

The expectant couple have decided not to find out the sex of their child this time around, but Zach said in a video shared by TLC that he speculates it will be a boy while Tori is still leaning toward a girl.

“I think it’s a boy. I want it to be a boy,” Zach said, noting he was fine either way. He continued, “I think it would be really cool to have boy-girl-boy.”