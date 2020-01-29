Bittersweet. Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff confessed that she’s definitely going to feel the loss of the Roloff farmhouse when she finally, completely moves out of it. “Do you hear it?” Amy, 55, said in a video clip she uploaded to her Instagram Story on January 28. “It’s late January, and yes — those are frogs singing. I’m gonna miss this sound. I’m at the farmhouse late, still packing away! I just had to come out here and just … wow. Hear this sound again. I mean … ugh. I’m gonna miss it.”

The author of A Little Me also captioned the videos, “At the farmhouse. This sound is beautiful to me. I’m going to miss it. That’s it. Nature’s symphony.”

The reality star shared a special behind-the-scenes look at her move away from her Roloff Farms house with her Instagram followers back on December 22, but apparently, she’s not totally done setting up house in her new home just yet. “Today’s the day,” Amy said in a video clip on her Story at the time. “I am moving. Packers are here. They’ve done all the big stuff … I have lots to pack.”

The accomplished cook did note that “half of it” was going to stay there for the moment, to be fair. She later shared photos from the first Christmas she celebrated in her new house with her fiancé, Chris Marek, on December 25, and it’s possible that the holidays just made moving everything all at that time too much of a daunting task.

In fact, Amy’s ex-husband Matt Roloff revealed in an Instagram comment that she hadn’t totally moved away from Roloff Farms as of January 22. In the replies of a photo he shared of himself, a fan asked, “Now that Amy has moved, who will live in the big house?” The grandfather of four responded, “Amy hasn’t quite gotten completely moved out yet. After she does we will figure out a plan.”

Amy previously told her followers in October that she was still living on the farm but looking for a new place to live, and she found one that we hope she will love. We’re sure leaving her farmhouse for good will be tough, but with Chris by her side, they have a chance to make some great memories in her new home.