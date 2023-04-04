Family fun! Little People, Big World alums Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff are taking advantage of the winter weather during a ski trip.

Audrey, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 3, to share photos and videos from the first day of their vacation at Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley in Park City, Utah.

The couple kicked off the trip by starting their morning skiing with their eldest kids Ember, 5, and Bode, 3. Meanwhile, their youngest child, son Radley, 16 months, stayed warm inside the lodge with Audrey’s mother.

In one clip, Bode got distracted while skiing as he tried to catch snowflakes on his tongue. However, the middle child eventually got the hang of things and made his way down the hill.

Audrey continued to share videos of both of her kids showing off their ski skills, though she also posted clips of her and Jeremy, 32, enjoying time on nearly empty slopes.

While the former TLC personality shared several clips from the slopes, she also gave her followers insight into how they spent their time when they were skiing.

“Gearing everyone up for snow multiple times a day is no joke,” the mother of three captioned a video of her helping Bode put his layers on. “But their bundled up cuteness is so worth it.”

Once the kids wanted to take a break from skiing, Ember and Bode hit the hot tub as Audrey and Jeremy did a few ski runs on their own.

Audrey and Jeremy’s latest family vacation comes just more than one month after they took Bode and Ember to Disneyland in March.

Before the trip, Audrey shared a video of her revealing the vacation to the kids via Instagram. “Telling our kids we’re are taking them to Disneyland for the first time! Me: ‘We’re going to Disneyland!’ Bode: “Balloons!!’” she captioned the clip, which showed her sharing the news with Minnie Mouse-shaped balloons. “But Ember is ecstatic to meet the princesses.”

While Audrey was clearly excited for the getaway, she dealt with several trolls who criticized her decision to take her kids to the theme park. “How can a Christian go to Disney?” one social media user wrote in the comments section. “Pls protect your children.”

However, she clapped back by sharing a screenshot of the comment via her Instagram Stories. “Comments on my reel like this,” Audrey wrote under the photo, emphasizing that she was frustrated by adding an emoji with spiral eyes.

