Haters back off. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff clapped back at a troll who criticized her plan to take her and her husband Jeremy Roloff’s kids to Disneyland.

Audrey, 31, took to her Instagram on Monday, February 20, to share a video of her daughter, Ember, and sons Bode and Radley learning that the family is going on vacation to the theme park.

“Telling our kids we’re are taking them to Disneyland for the first time! Me: ‘We’re going to Disneyland!’ Bode: “Balloons!!’” she wrote alongside the clip, which captured her revealing the news with Mickey Mouse-shaped balloons. “But Ember is ecstatic to meet the princesses.”

Shortly after the former TLC personality shared the post, one critic took to the comments section to leave a negative response. “How can a Christian go to Disney?” the social media user wrote. “Pls protect your children.”

Audrey clapped back by sharing a screenshot of the comment via her Instagram Stories, which featured responses from her other followers taking the mother of three’s side. “Comments on my reel like this,” she captioned the post, expressing her frustration by adding an emoji with spiral eyes.

While Audrey wasn’t afraid to call out the hater, she also took time to respond to her followers that reacted to the clip with more positive comments.

“PEOPLE BE PRESSED. GREAT JOB ROLOFF FAMILY Y’ALL [HAVE] FUN,” one person wrote, which Audrey replied to with four crying-laughing emojis.

The Instagram post is not the first time Audrey has faced backlash over her parenting decisions. In April 2019, the former reality star exclusively spoke to In Touch about how she deals with mom shaming.

“You’re always going to get the people bashing you, shaming you. No matter how many followers you have, the ratio is probably similar,” she said at the time. “I think keeping that in perspective has kept me grounded.”

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Meanwhile, she explained that Jeremy, 32, has helped her when it comes to trolls. “Jeremy’s just a voice of truth in the background on reminding me that I’m a good mom and that I do know what’s best for my daughter,” Audrey added. “I have the context and the people who follow me online don’t.”

Audrey and Jeremy announced they’re taking their kids to Disneyland after his twin bother, Zach Roloff, and sister-in-law Tori Roloff took their own kids to Disneyland in January 2023.

Tori, 31, shared several pictures and clips from the vacation via her Instagram Stories, while she also shared a recap video onto her Instagram feed on February 1. “Forever grateful for trips like this °o°” she captioned the post.