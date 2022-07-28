Poking fun. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff trolled haters by posting a photo of a giant laundry pile. The former reality star shared the picture after she was accused of having a messy home.

Audrey, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 27, to share a snap of a heaping pile of laundry, which featured several clothing items falling out of the laundry basket onto a bed.

“Just here to make you feel better about your life,” she wrote alongside a peace sign emoji.

The TLC alum shared the photo just hours after she addressed critics that accused her of having a messy home. Days after Audrey shared multiple posts from a housewarming party she threw over the weekend, she took to her Instagram Stories on July 27 to share a DM she received from a hater. “Not a judgment at all, but I just don’t know how that happens. I raised [three] kids too and was a stay-at-home mom. My house never looked like that,” the note read.

Audrey added a GIF that sarcastically applauded the message, before sharing a separate DM she received from another Instagram user.

“That never happened to me. I had nannies. Couldn’t live that way,” the wrote in a message, which Audrey responded to by adding a GIF that read, “Great for you!”

However, the mother of three revealed that she also received several supportive messages from her fans.

“That is 100 percent judgment!!” one fan wrote in a DM to the reality star, adding, “My house looks like that with two kids, and I work from home! It’s more important having fun with the kids than running [around] tidying up after them!”

Others noted that Audrey has a busy work schedule, so she doesn’t necessarily have as much time to clean her home as the critics. She founded the marriage advice blog Beating 50, while she also sells Young Living essential oils and clothes from her Always More clothing line.

“They probably didn’t run several business on top of it lol [sic],” one fan wrote. “Y’all work … nuff said …. Haters gonna hate,” another added. A third weighed in, “Did you inform her that you’re not a stay-at-home mom? You’re a working mom.”

The former LPBW star is no stranger to facing backlash over her organizational habits. In April, several social media users shared their negative thoughts over images of a hotel room she was staying in with husband Jeremy Roloff and their kids, Ember, Radley and Bode, during their vacation to Hawaii.

After the family was slammed as “unorganized slobs,” Audrey clapped back by sharing a video of the space. “Warning, content may cause stress,” she captioned the Instagram Stories post.