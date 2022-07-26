Backyard party! Little People, Big World alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff threw a redneck-themed housewarming party on their new farm, and it looked like a wild, fun time.

The couple hosted a handful of their friends for the gathering, which included a snack station, drinks and endless competitive games. “The Redneck Yacht Club breakin in the new house with some fun and games,” Audrey captioned her Monday, July 25, Instagram reel of the activity-filled evening. Jeremy even took the theme to a whole ‘nother level and transformed his hairstyle into a mullet.

“I’m sorry but Jeremy is ROCKIN that hair style omg,” a fan wrote in the comment section.

Audrey shared that she and her hubby like to create “out of the norm” experiences for their friends, family and loved ones … which includes a good old fashioned themed party. The precious couple shared that same passion since they first started officially dating in 2012 and gushed over being able to do what they love nearly 10 years later.

“I hope this is the first of many gatherings on our farm and that it could be a place where people can come to laugh and not take themselves too seriously, but also a place for deep talks around a campfire late into the night” the text read on Audrey’s photo of the attendees enjoying the sunset on her Instagram Stories.

“A place where there is fresh food and flowers, a place where you can hear the sounds of nature, a place where kids can run wild and a place where adults can tap into that childlike freedom,” she added.

In the video, the New York Times bestselling author looked adorable in overalls and a green John Deere trucker hat while hosting the games with a megaphone in her hand. The guests all fully participated in the challenges that included tube races, potato sack races, water balloon tosses and beer pong.

Instagram users flooded the comment section saying how much fun the party looked and even expressed that they experienced major FOMO. “Can’t stop watching — hilarious,” a fan commented while another wrote, “This literally looks like the best time!!! What great memories!!”

The former reality stars revealed that they bought their new farm in June 2022, however, In Touch reported the purchase just days before. The home, which they bought ahead of their Portland, Oregon, home selling for $730,000 in July, has sentimental value to their family as the train trestle lies in their backyard. Huge milestones like Jeremy and Audrey becoming a couple and the two getting engaged happened at the exact spot during the early days of their relationship.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to bring our vision to life, but Jer and I are excited to finally have some space to get our feet dirty (literally) and bring our dreams of using land into reality,” she captioned the June announcement.

