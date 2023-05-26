Proud parents! Little People, Big World alums Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff celebrated their daughter Ember Roloff’s preschool graduation.

Audrey, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 25, to share several photos and videos from the big day.

After posting a family photo that included Audrey, Jeremy, 33, Ember, 5, and their sons Bode, 3, and Radley, 18 months, the former TLC personality gave fans a glimpse into the graduation ceremony.

During the graduation, Ember joined her classmates on stage to sing and dance during a musical number. “Nothing cuter than a preschool spring sing,” Audrey captioned the first clip.

In a following video, Jeremy and Audrey’s eldest child enthusiastically sang and danced along to the song. “I wonder whose daughter she is,” the influencer captioned the post along with three crying-laughing emojis.

Audrey shared several photos of Ember posing with her friends before she gave her followers a glimpse into the afterparty, which was hosted at the couple’s house.

The preschool graduates played with their teachers, while others cooled off on a blow up water slide.

Ember celebrated her preschool graduation just two months after Audrey revealed that she is planning to have more children.

The Oregon native responded to speculation that she’s pregnant by stating that she is not expecting, though is “preparing” for baby No. 4 by taking prenatal vitamins.

“Woahhhh y’all can calm down I’m not pregnant just taking a prenatal to prepare my body in advance,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on March 28. “I’ve never been consistent taking it before getting pregnant so trying to get ahead of it this time!”

Audrey added, “And my midwife [recommended] the Thorne one so I’m trying that.”

The mother of three first sparked rumors that she and Jeremy were expecting baby No. 4 by posting a photo of the supplements she takes during a Q&A via her Instagram Stories. After one fan asked her to explain the vitamins she takes on a daily basis, Audrey stated that she was taking “Beef Liver, electrolyte minerals, vitamin C,” while she “just started taking InspiraCell and a Prenatal.”

Despite shutting down pregnancy speculation, Audrey has always been open about wanting more kids. She previously admitted in October 2022 that she and Jeremy “never put a number” on how many kids they want during a Q&A. “But we don’t feel like we’re done,” she added.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Ember’s preschool graduation and afterparty.