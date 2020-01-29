Isabel Rock and Jacob Roloff Take on Trolls Who Say He Should Be ‘Arrested’ for Smoking in the Woods

We stan a couple who claps back together! Isabel Rock and husband Jacob Roloff took on the Instagram trolls after the former Little People, Big World star, 23, shared a photo of him smoking in a forest on Tuesday, January 28.

“He should be arrested,” one user wrote on the photo. “@jacobroloff45 LMFAO,” the proud wife, 23, commented in response. When seeing the photo of him smoking, other trolls made digs at his work ethic. “Just saying where does he get an income, if not from TLC?” someone else wrote. In another epic clapback, Isabel retorted, “Ask yourself why that matters to you.” Another hater added, “Does this guy work?” In response, Jacob directed the user to check out his book on Amazon.

As more shade rolled in, the couple hit back even harder. “What happened to you?” read one of the many inquiries. “Thank you for this comment,” Jacob replied with sarcasm, adding a praying hand emoji. While some trolls were focused on the substance the reality star was smoking, others worried how his actions would affect the environment. “I’m disappointed that you are smoking in the forest. You grew up in Portland area, you saw how horrible Gorge fire was,” one user wrote. Isabel addressed their concern, writing, “This is a literal rainforest, and nobody is leaving anything behind here.”

While many of the comments were unkind, few took a moment to defend his choices. “Why is everyone so shocked and shaken? He is still Jacob and Jacob is living his life happily on his own,” one fan wrote.

Jacob and Isabel are clearly a strong duo. The two wed in September 2019 at the Roloff family’s farm. Since tying the knot, the happy couple are closer than ever and really have each other’s backs. In fact, this isn’t the first time the two have publicly supported each other. Back in August, Isabel praised her then-fiancé in a lengthy Instagram post. “I admire him for all he has taught me,” she wrote among many other lovely sentiments. “I am always learning from others and especially Jacob. I just feel really lucky to love somebody like that.” From the looks it, these newlyweds are rock solid.