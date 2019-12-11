She’s baring her soul. Isabel Rock — Jacob Roloff‘s wife — shared a deep message on Instagram about how she deals with doubt within herself on December 10. “Some of the best advice I have ever heard is: ‘Everyone has a story to tell.’ This quote has empowered me and also intimidated me,” she wrote. “I sometimes have thoughts of self-doubt … There are thousands of experienced people out there, with more interesting life stories who are probably much better writers on top of it all. There is always going to be someone better or ahead of me.”

“Do you know something extremely special I realized?” Isabel, 23, continued. “Not one of them has my voice. Not one of them has lived my story of tragedy and enchantment and all of the little bits of human life in between.” That’s definitely a great perspective to have on the situation.

Courtesy Isabel Rock/Instagram

“We are all such unique and complex individuals,” the former Little People, Big World star’s spouse added. “With our specific cards we have been dealt, and the ways in which we have fought and overcome. There is so much power in your story. So much power in mine. I want to share my truth, even if it’s raw. The world needs what I have to say because the words are mine, the lens is mine, the perspective is mine. And the same goes for you.”

This is not the first time Isabel has shared an introspective message on social media. On November 20, she also told people to feel free to unfollow her, “If you do not resonate with me — my energy or my words.” She noted, “[The] poetry I share gets the least ‘engagement’ by far on my page and you can probably guess what gets the most. That doesn’t mean I’m not good at writing. But that’s just kind of what it has all come to. These platforms we have built can definitely be used for good and I witness that all the time, it’s a truly beautiful thing. That is what I intend to use mine for.”

As for the December 10 post, Izzy left the followers who stayed with an important message. “There is always going to be somebody who needs to hear what you have to say,” she concluded. “I encourage you to go out there and tell your story.”