Little People, Big World alum Molly Roloff headed back to Oregon over the Thanksgiving weekend and reunited with her mom, Amy Roloff, who shared a rare photo with her only daughter via an Instagram Story on Sunday, November 25.

Molly, 30, was seen in a selfie Amy, 61, took as they visited a winery near the reality star’s home in Hillsboro, Oregon. She was seated in between her husband, Joel Silvius, and Amy’s spouse, Chris Marek and they were all smiles ​during a wine tasting.

“Chris and I had a great time taking Molly and Joel to one of our favorite vineyards, @scotchchurchroadwine,” Amy wrote above the photo, adding grape and wine bottle emojis.

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

Molly looked casual in a plaid hoodie with no makeup and her hair pulled back, while Joel dressed for the cool weather in a light down jacket and baseball cap.

It has been hard for LPBW fans to keep up with Molly ever since she left the show in 2019, as her Instagram account is set to private and she appears only in rare photos when either visiting her parents and siblings or if they make the trip to see her at her Spokane, Washington, home.

Molly was last seen in a Mother’s Day post Amy shared in May 2023, posing alongside her brothers Zach Roloff, Jeremy Roloff and Jacob Roloff, all of whom Amy shares with ex-husband Matt Roloff.

“I’m blessed by my four kids who made me a mom,” Amy, captioned the photo, adding, “You are my greatest gifts the Lord has blessed me with. I’m so proud of the wonderful individuals you are and the amazing adults you have become. Always keep your faith in the fore front of your everyday. It will guide you as you journey on your path in life. I love you all so much — forever and always.”

In July 2022, Matt, 62, shared a sweet photo with his smiling daughter, writing in the caption, “Spent the morning visiting my beautiful daughter Molly and her husband, Joel, in Spokane Washington.”

Later that month, Molly and Joel enjoyed a double date with Jeremy, 33, and his wife, Audrey Roloff. “Takin Molly and Joel to the new favorite spot tonight!” the 32-year-old wrote in an Instagram Story, which included a video of the two couples enjoying glasses of wine while relaxing on the balcony of Amaterra Wines in Portland, Oregon.

Molly met Joel while studying for her undergraduate degree at Spokane’s Whitworth University. The two married in August 2017 on her family’s farm in Hillsboro. According to her LinkedIn profile, she currently works in Spokane for Nordstrom as a senior accountant in external reporting, a job she’s held since 2021. Prior to that, Molly worked for nearly five years for the accounting firm Moss Adams.