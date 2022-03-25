Going strong! Love Is Blind couple Matt Barnett and Amber Pike from season one of Netflix dating show are still happily married — and by the looks of their Instagram accounts — are a pair of travel bugs. While the couple aren’t as active on social media, claiming that it’s “exhausting,” their Instagram pages are filled with pictures of the two traveling and enjoying their everlasting honeymoon phase.

During an Instagram Live Q&A posted on January 24, the reality stars shared that they bought a home in September 2021. Although they did not disclose the location, they explained that the home is their “project” and they hope to buy another property.

The duo spent Valentine’s Day in Sin City celebrating the re-opening of The Light nightclub in Las Vegas. “Wouldn’t wanna power through a Vegas hangover with anyone else! Thanks for popping your Vegas cherry with me,” Amber commented on Matt’s Instagram photo of the two at the nightclub.

The Netflix personalities said “I Do” during the first season of Love Is Blind and were one of the two couples who got married on the show alongside fan-favorites, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton.

Courtesy of Netflix

Their relationship persevered through some troubles when fellow cast member Jessica Batten had an ongoing infatuation with Matt. Although she tried to befriend Amber, her eyes were still glued to Matt.

After seeing the inappropriate comments that Jessica made toward Matt, Amber confronted her during the reunion — and it was reality TV gold. “Bitch, you’re shiesty,” Amber said to Jessica. “You’re so fake coming to my face like we were cool. You are so fake.”

While the former love triangle does not get along, Amber and Matt have remained friends with Jessica’s ex-fiance Mark Cuevas. Mark’s current fiance Aubrey Raine, with whom he shares two children, shared on her Instagram account that they went on a dinner date with Matt and Amber on February 2.

During their IG Live, Matt revealed that he and Cameron have remained good friends. The married couples went on a double date to Universal Studios Hollywood in July 2021. “What a great day with great people making great memories,” Matt captioned his Instagram carousel of the outing.

The couple will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary this upcoming November.