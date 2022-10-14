New beginnings. Jaylan Mobley moved out of the home he shared with Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer and her daughters following their split.

Jaylan, 25, was seen moving boxes out of the West Virginia home and into a moving truck on Thursday, October 13, in photos obtained by TMZ.

Sources told the outlet that his belongings, including some furniture, were transferred to his new apartment that’s about 45 minutes away from the home.

It’s believed that Leah, 30, will be staying in the house with her three kids. She shares twin daughters Aliannah and Aleeah, 12, with her first ex-husband, Corey Simms, and Adalyn, 9, with her second ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert.

In August, the MTV star revealed that she was engaged to Jaylan after he popped the question during their one-year anniversary trip to Costa Rica. However, the engagement was short-lived and they announced their split that October.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” Leah and Jaylan said in a joint statement to In Touch. “So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends.”

Prior to their engagement, the pair took a major step in their relationship by moving into a new house together in April. In Touch exclusively revealed that the house was bought in Jaylan’s name.

“Proud to be a first-time homeowner!” Jaylan captioned an Instagram carousel post that revealed the big purchase. “I am so thankful and blessed and still speechless to own this home. Surprise! @leahmesser. I’m proud of you for selling your first home, and so, I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home.”

In the first photo, the U.S. Army Officer held up a sign that spelled out the word “Sold,” while Leah showcased a smaller plaque that read, “We said ‘yes’ to the address!’”

The second slide featured a sweet video of the pair standing in the doorway as Jaylan handed Leah the key.

“We deserve this! You deserve this!” Jaylan continued in his caption. “I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up! For most people, these are special moments you remember the most — and as a black young man from Charlotte, this is a dream come true.”

In August, Leah exclusively spoke to In Touch about how her daughters adjusted to living with Jaylan. “It just happened naturally,” she said at the time. “I think that if it would’ve happened any other way, maybe we would’ve reevaluated everything and talked to each other about it.”

She also shared her thoughts on having kids with Jaylan. “All I know is that we love each other and at the end of the day, that’s the foundation I wanna set for our relationship, my kids, our future kids,” she said at the time. “And that’s kinda where we’re at.”