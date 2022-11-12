90 Day Fiancé stars Veronica Rodriguez and Tim Malcolm have a complicated past, but fans learned they have an even more interesting future after the revelation of their “marriage pact.” Keep reading to find out everything we know about Tim and Veronica’s wedding plans.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez Meet?

During a March 2021 episode of the spinoff, 90 Day Bares All, the former couple gave an interesting account of their first meeting. At the time, Veronica was 23 years old and Tim was 28.

The TLC alums met at a bar after Veronica told a friend that she was going to “find the most attractive man” and kiss him.

Discovery+

“He was standing at the bar, like ordering a drink and I went up to him and I kissed him,” the Cuban beauty told host Shaun Robinson.

Tim explained that he had recently gotten out of a ten-year relationship, and it was only his second night out since the split. Closer to the end of the night, Tim’s friend asked for Veronica’s number, and she replied, “Only one of you was lucky enough to get my phone number tonight.”

“She had put it in my pocket, and I didn’t know,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum continued. “I went to sleep thinking I’ll never call her and then the next day I did … and we are, 15 years later.” Tim and Veronica’s relationship progressed, and they lived together and were engaged before they decided to go their separate ways.

Do Veronica and Tim Have Kids?

Veronica and Tim share Chloe, her daughter from a previous relationship. Tim entered Chloe’s life when she was a year and a half old and quickly stepped in as a father figure.

Why Did Veronica and Tim Split?

During the season 3 premiere of 90 Day: The Single Life in September 2022, the mom of one revealed that her relationship with the North Carolina native became “tumultuous” due to him “being consumed by his business.”

Tim explained during his debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2019 that their split got messy as they fought over their cars, house and even furniture.

“But we finally got to a good place and now, she’s my best friend,” he explained. “We’re just two close friends that used to be engaged and we’ve raised Chloe together.”

Are Veronica and Tim Getting Married?

After Veronica unveiled a new romance with Justin Foster on 90 Day: The Single Life, Tim and Veronica were forced to create boundaries on their once close relationship.

Discovery+

“It’s not been as easy, I think, she thinks it has been, to just cut her out of my life,” Tim said in a teaser for the November 14 episode, shared by Entertainment Tonight. “Normal friendships don’t come with all the bullshit that comes of exes being friends, it’s absolutely caused fights with me and my girlfriend.”

Veronica is clearly unhappy with the new arrangement, as she says she “wants her f—king friend back” while revealing the pair’s marriage pact.

“I have always been there for you. I always thought that I would have you there for me,” Veronica told Tim in a heated conversation. “We had this f—king marriage pact, that if we don’t get married by the time we’re 50, we’re going to get married.”

In a confessional, Veronica revealed the pact was Tim’s idea and while it was “big jokey,” she added, “There was that part of me that thought by making this marriage pact, we would always be there for each other.”