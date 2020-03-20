Did you ever think the day would come? Life After Lockup stars Angela and Tony are finally walking down the aisle in the Friday, March 20 episode of the We TV show. In In Touch’s exclusive clip, fans can get their first look at the sweet wedding ceremony. Though this couple have had quite the tumultuous relationship — they’ve called it off and gotten back together several times — they both seem blissfully happy on their big day. Check out the video above to see In Touch‘s first look at the March 20 episode.

We TV

Life After Lockup airs on We TV Fridays at 9:00 p.m. ET.