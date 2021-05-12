Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are considering uprooting from Los Angeles, California, to Idaho to “start new,” a source tells In Touch Weekly following their stint behind bars for the 2019 college admissions scandal.

“They want to be far from prying eyes,” the insider says. “The scandal has taken a toll on both of them and on their marriage. They feel the move to Idaho will be a chance to work on their marriage together.”

The former Full House star, 56, finished her two-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in December 2020. As for the fashion designer, 57, he was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California, early in April while serving his five-month sentence. Giannulli has since completed his required stay in home confinement, In Touch confirmed.

Loughlin and Giannulli first got into legal trouble in March 2019 after they were accused of spending $500,000 to secure admission for their daughters Olivia Jade, 21, and Isabella, 22, into the University of Southern California [USC]. The couple initially entered a not guilty plea in April 2019. However, in May 2020, the actress pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her husband pleaded guilty to the same charge, as well as honest services wire and mail fraud.

With that chapter now over, Giannulli and Loughlin recently downsized from their Bel Air home to a smaller property in the gated community of Hidden Hills. “Lori and Mossimo have a secret back-gate entrance to keep people from taking pictures of their comings and goings,” the insider says about how they are trying to keep a low profile after Olivia Jade and Isabella moved out.

Leaving behind the big city is an opportunity for the couple to finally have some more privacy. “The home in Idaho would be a place to get away from it all,” says the insider, revealing what attracted them to the location. “Lori loves hiking, skiing and the outdoors. Taking long hikes calms her,” adds the source. “Mossimo grew up in Orange County and has told friends that he will miss the ocean.”