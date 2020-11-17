New look. Lori Loughlin‘s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, looked unrecognizable while rocking a closely-shaven haircut and manicured salt and pepper beard ahead of his upcoming prison sentence for his connection to the college admissions scandal.

The fashion designer, 57, debuted his makeover while out and about in Beverly Hills on Monday, November 16. In photos obtained by TMZ, Giannulli completed his rocker vibe with dark wash jeans and a fitted black button-up shirt. It seems the California native was keen on getting an edgier look before he reports to prison on November 19.

As In Touch previously reported, Giannulli and Loughlin, 56, were indicted and arrested in March 2019 on conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for allegedly paying bribes totaling 500,000 in exchange for their daughters Isabella and Olivia’s admission to the University of Southern California as recruits to the USC crew team even though they never participated in the sport.

Giannulli and Loughlin were released on $1 million bail and the following month, they entered a plea of not guilty. They were then hit with additional charges of conspiring to commit federal program bribery. They pleaded not guilty again in October 2019.

In May, the Full House alum pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her husband pleaded guilty to the same charge, as well as honest services wire and mail fraud. As part of a plea deal, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in federal prison, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine. Giannulli also got a plea deal and was sentenced to five months behind bars, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin reported to California FCI Dublin on October 30, where she will serve out her prison sentence. The former Hallmark actress “was a complete wreck” before going behind bars, an insider exclusively told In Touch at the time. “Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears,” the source revealed about her current mindset. “It’s only two months but she’s dreading it, her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.”

As her sentence continues, she’s been “struggling” in prison and “misses her family and her comfortable life,” another source told In Touch. Loughlin is scheduled to complete her sentence in time to be home for the holidays in December. Giannulli is due to complete his sentence by April 2021.