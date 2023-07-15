90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) has had three babies in three years, but she’s looking good and feeling better when it comes it comes to her swimwear!

“Just living my best life,” the TLC personality shared via Instagram in July 2023, alongside a photo of her in a blue bikini overlooking the Florida coastline. The “momfluencer” added the hashtags, “lifestyle change” and “postpartum journey.”

Fans first met the 90 Day Fiancé alum as a young woman living a fast-paced lifestyle in the Big Apple and have watched Loren morph into a mom who preaches body positivity.

“An appreciation post to me – because I’m allowed to!” she shared in February 2023, fearlessly giving herself a social media shoutout. “And to anyone else out there who is worried about showing themselves some love publicly – DO IT! Show yourself some love proudly.”

Scroll through the gallery to see 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik’s best bikini and swimsuit looks over the years.