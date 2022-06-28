These are her confessions. Lizzo suffered a relatable and uncomfortable wardrobe malfunction while jamming out with James Corden during the Monday, June 27, episode of The Late Late Show’s Carpool Karaoke.

“I got a confession to make,” the “About Damn Time” singer said. “My thong is so far up my ass right now, it’s breaking skin.”

After dying of laughter together, the television host — who will be leaving the show next year — offered a little privacy so the musician could adjust her undergarment, however, she fixed the problem right then and there.

“I feel like oxygen just went back to my brain,” she said during a moment of relief.

Fans raved over the episode, more notably the “Truth Hurts” singer, in the comment section of the uploaded TikTok clip. “Been there. I think every woman has … let’s just be honest lol,” one online user wrote. “Is this what they mean when they say celebrities are just like us,” another asked while including a laughing emoji.

So, what exactly got Lizzo’s panties in a bunch? She was dancing too hard to Beyoncé’s hit single “Crazy in Love.” Prior to the dance number, the TikTok star revealed that Queen Bey’s music helped her overcome low self-esteem and being bullied.

“I used to listen to Beyoncé in my room and it would transport me,” she told the London native. “I would feel something, I would feel, like, ‘My life is going to be better — there’s hope for me,” she added.

It’s no surprise that the three-time Grammy award winner is obsessed with the “Break My Soul” singer as she’s made it very clear that she’s her biggest fan. However, the stars fangirl over each other as Beyoncé attended one of Lizzo’s concerts in the past.

“She was at my show, and I never met her,” she told Andy Cohen during a February 2020 Sirius XM interview. “She was side stage at my show, dancing — she watched the whole show and then I turned, and she was gone like a puff of golden maroon smoke,” she added.

However, you can now call them acquaintances after the “Partition” singer wished the “Good As Hell” artist a happy birthday in April 2020, seemingly giving her the best birthday gift ever.