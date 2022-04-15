Ahead of the times. Lizzo revealed the idea for her shapewear line, Yitty, came “before “ Kim Kardashian launched Skims. The singer admitted her new business endeavor has been “five years in the making.”

The “Juice” singer, 33, spoke about how her line – Yitty – has been in the works for many years while appearing on “SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up” on Wednesday, Arpil 13.

“This shapewear line took five years,” Lizzo said. The hitmaker added that she came up with the idea “before Kim’s line.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, launched Skims back in 2019.

While Lizzo said she had the idea first, she admitted to being happy about Kim’s success with Skims. “I was excited when it dropped, because I was like, that’s confirmation that I was right you guys,” she recalled. “I was taking so many meetings with companies, and they did not believe in my vision of shapewear. They were like, ‘Well, nobody’s really doing shapewear. So you wanna do lingerie or … ’ and I’m like, ‘No guys, listen. Shapewear is the future. And we need to revolutionize it.’”

Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Fabletics believed in me and it. This is five years in the making,” Lizzo continued of the athletic clothing brand she partnered with to make the line. “Five years ago, I had my first meeting and three years in development.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer added she “wasn’t wearing anything,” including bras and panties, before she found a partner to launch the line with.

She admitted to having a hard time finding undergarments that she liked. “I had one bra that I love that I wore out so bad that it was ripped, but the design was so amazing,” Lizzo shared. “I couldn’t find it anywhere else in that size or style.”

Lizzo announced Yitty in an Instagram post on March 30. She shared the news by posting a photo of herself wrapping her arms around other women wearing panties from the line.

“This is a love letter to my big grrrls, and a welcome letter to Every Body. This is *not* an invitation to change who you are … this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms,” she captioned the post. “I don’t know about y’all— but I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body. I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy. If it’s uncomfortable TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good PUT IT ON.”

“@YITTYisn’t just shapewear, it’s your chance to reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standard,” Lizzo concluded.