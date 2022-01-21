No sweat! Dakota Johnson seemed to be unfazed while dealing with a slight wardrobe malfunction during her appearance on The Late Late Show.

The Nowhere Inn actress, 32, wowed in a long-sleeve Magda Butrym dress that had a short hemline, which kept rising up amid her talk show interview with host James Corden on Thursday, January 20. Dakota handled it quite well, however, by adjusting the way she was seated on the couch next to actor Josh Gad.

“Are you OK? Are you all right? Do you want my jacket?” James said while observing that Dakota was trying to cover her upper thigh. “I’m OK,” she replied with a smile and laugh. “It’s nothing nobody hasn’t already seen.”

Dakota was likely referring to the major skin she showed in the 50 Shades of Grey trilogy, depicting the many chapters of her red-hot romance with love interest Christian Grey, a wealthy businessman with a large sexual appetite. Dakota also stripped down in the movie A Bigger Splash.

“Will I stop doing nude scenes when my boobs start sagging? I don’t know,” she previously told Vogue. “Maybe I have more of a European mindset about these things. I don’t want to see someone wearing a bra and underwear in a sex scene. Let’s be honest about it.”

In her 2017 interview, Dakota also debunked rumors that she wasn’t a fan of the 50 Shades franchise. “I’m truly proud of it,” she revealed. “It’s a cool story, and I think it’s different, and different is what I’m about.”

The performer is no stranger to a wardrobe malfunction either, famously laughing off another during the 2016 People’s Choice Awards after co-presenter Leslie Mann accidentally “broke” her Armani Prive Couture crop top and skirt pairing.

“Leslie just broke my dress,” Dakota quipped while accepting her prize during the star-studded event. “Well, it’s not like nobody here hasn’t already seen my boobs.”

During her latest interview, Dakota dished about her new movie The Lost Daughter. It dropped on Netflix in December 2021, and it’s about a college professor confronting her past after meeting a woman and her young daughter while on vacation.

Dakota hilariously confirmed that she did give her costar Olivia Colman a tattoo while filming the project, telling James that she did some initials of significance.