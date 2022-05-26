Getting to know Josiah! Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff revealed that their 3-week-old son, Josiah, has achondroplasia, the same form of dwarfism as his dad and older siblings.

The couple insisted Josiah’s form of dwarfism does not define who he is. “He’s Josiah. He has achondroplasia, but he’s not, like, Josiah the achondroplasia,” Zach, 32, told Us Weekly about their youngest son, who was born on April 30.

“Just like I’m Tori, I have brown hair. I’m not a brunette – like, that’s not how I would classify myself,” Tori, 31, added.

Zach and Josiah are not the only Roloff family members with achondroplasia. The father of three’s parents, Amy and Matt Roloff, have the condition, as well as his children Jackson, 5, and Lilah, 2.

“It’s so normal to us,” Tori said. “We have so many resources and there’s a lot of parents out there who don’t have the same resources and … don’t have the same confidence in everything that Zach and I do.”

The TLC stars added that it’s important for them to use their platform to support and advocate for people with dwarfism. “We will definitely be advocates for people with dwarfism ’cause* of our kids,” Zach said.

Tori and Zach announced the birth of their youngest son in two Instagram posts on May 3. One video captured Josiah resting before the photographer put a tiny hat on his head. ”Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke!” Tori wrote in the caption, revealing Josiah’s birthday is April 30, 2022. She added that he was born at 9:02am, weighing 7 lbs 6oz and was 19 1/2 inches long.

The reality star – whose birthday was on May 3 – added, “You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime! Best birthday present ever!”

Tori then shared a close-up photo of her youngest child next to a sign with his name written on it, as well as a snap of her and Zach holding the newborn in the hospital. “The best early birthday present a mama could ask for! We love you sweet boy!” Tori captioned the second post.

Just weeks after welcoming Josiah, Zach revealed whether or not he and Tori plan to have more kids. “We’re probably done after this,” Zach said in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, adding that Josiah has “been great.”

However, Tori seemed more open to the idea of having another kid. “It’s been harder to say that though, it’s harder to like … [to say,] ‘We’re done,’ because he’s been so easy. I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe we could do one more,’” she admitted.