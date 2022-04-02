Putting in the work! Little People Big World star Matt Roloff reflected on the upcoming season 23 premiere of his family’s successful reality TV series.

“Read an interesting statistic from @TLC today as they announced our new session premiere on May 17,” Matt, 60, captioned an Instagram post on Friday, April 1, which featured a video of him sitting inside an orange excavation truck. “They said that ‘over one billion viewer hours have watched #LPBW since the beginning.’ Hopefully, people have learned a little something about Little People along the way.”

The Roloff Farms owner continued, “I know I’ve learned a lot about myself. Still a work in progress but getting better every day!”

Matt also shared the full video via his Instagram Stories in a series of clips, showing what he was working on for the property.

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

“So today is a very, very beautiful day here in Oregon. I’m back in Oregon. I’m working 24/7, basically,” he said to the camera. “So, what I’m doing is excavating some soil and [putting] it an old dump truck that we have. And then we’re … building a berm. Berms are, like, mounds of dirt, plant trees [to] plant things on. We’re doing two things at the same time. We’re excavating where the new house is gonna go plus we’re building a berm with the dirt.”

Matt’s recent social media activity comes just two months after he announced via Instagram that he gifted his youngest son, Jacob Roloff, with a vintage car for his 25th birthday.

“New super dad to Mateo and devoted hubby to [Isabel Rock]” Matt wrote for the caption on January 17. “[Keep] up the great work Jacob. I’m very proud of the man you have become. As you already know, since October.”

Despite the lighthearted vibe, the TLC family has been going through some drama regarding the ownership of the land. Matt’s sons Jeremy Roloff and Zach Roloff previously voiced their desire to purchase his ex-wife Amy Roloff’s portion of the farm in season 22 of their long-running TV show.

“Zach and Tori have been talking about, you know, buying the farm,” Matt revealed in a confessional during the season 22 finale, which aired in August 2021. “I’m not sure if that’s going to happen or not. We’re kind of waitin’ and see [sic].”

However, things didn’t turn out the way they had hoped, which Zach’s wife, Tori Roloff, admitted in early 2022 in an Instagram Stories Q & A.

“Is taking over the farm still on the table?” a fan asked the former schoolteacher, 30, on January 2. “Nope. We’re loving this little slice of heaven,” she replied alongside a photo of the interior of her and Zach’s new Washington home that they purchased and moved into in October 2021.

Another fan then asked, “What happened to Zach and Jeremy’s desires of wanting to buy Roloff Farms? It disappeared.”

“It definitely didn’t,” Tori responded in a separate Story. “Some things just don’t go according to plan. But it all worked out for us.”