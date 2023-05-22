Fans were first introduced to Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff and their four kids, Jeremy Roloff, Zach Roloff, Molly Roloff and Jacob Roloff, on TLC in 2006.

While the famous family is known for their long-running series, there was a time the mom of four wasn’t sure if she would ever have kids due to a frightening illness she experienced for a “number of years” as a child.

“When we were trying to get pregnant and everything, it was hard,” the TLC personality explained to her friend Lisa Dixon during a May 2023 Facebook Live session, adding that she sought out help from a fertility specialist. “We were also aware that there was a possibility of having more than one baby.”

Amy admitted that she found that fact “worrisome” as a little person because she knew she could carry one baby, but wasn’t sure about multiple inside her womb.

“I really prayed, ‘Lord, don’t put me in that position where I would have to let one or two go because my body couldn’t carry it,’” she continued.

Amy isn’t the only Roloff who is transparent in her experiences as a parent. Amy’s son Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff, have challenged each other on camera over their different takes on parenting.

“My niche in life, I truly believe is being a mom. I love being a mom. So when I have days like yesterday — where I just didn’t have patience for my kids, when I get upset at them because of something that’s affecting me — I hate that,” the former schoolteacher told Zach during a December 2022 episode of LPBW, as she reflected on a tough day of parenting. “I went to bed last night with the worst mom guilt.”

Meanwhile, the father of three responded by saying that he doesn’t experience “dad guilt” when he’s “mad at the kids.”

After she questioned his answer and Zach admitted to occasionally feeling bad about the ways he handles situations with their kids, the photographer noted that they don’t experience the “same guilt.” She explained, “My guilt is like, did I spend enough time with them? Did I listen to them?”

She then called out her husband for not giving her “any credit” for the hard work she puts into raising their kids. However, the former soccer player argued, “I do give you credit, but I also hold you accountable.”

