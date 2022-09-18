Opening up. From her highly publicized divorce from ex-husband Matt Roloff to self-esteem issues, Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is known to keep it candid — and that includes a couple of plastic surgery confessions.

“I still sometimes struggle with body image, especially as I get older,” the TLC star, 60, wrote in her 2019 book, A Little Me. “When my body started to go south, I’ll admit, I thought about getting some sort of plastic surgery to give the old body a little lift.”

Admitting that her long tenure in the public eye may have played a part, the mom of four added, “Seeing so many women having it done, I guess it’s no surprise that it crept into my mind.”

However, the home chef opted not to make any physical enhancements as she acknowledged the slippery slope in altering her appearance. “If I changed one thing, I’ll probably want to change something else and then something else after that,” the matriarch confessed in another excerpt. “We are inundated with countless images suggesting that we need to change this or that to look better, more beautiful, and to get more out of life. I’m defying those odds because I believe I already have all that without changing my body.”

In her memoir, Amy also opened up about her 2016 divorce from the Against Tall Odds author and how the experience led her to develop a “new confidence.”

“At first I felt like a complete failure at one of the most important relationships in my life,” the fudge entrepreneur explained. “However, with failure, we need to allow ourselves to learn and grow from the experience and hopefully be a better person from it. Out of the sadness of divorce, I’ve found the Amy I kind of lost.”

After her split from Matt, Amy had hesitations about wearing a swimsuit when hosting a pool party that her future husband, Chris Marek, was set to attend.

“So, a bathing suit for a pool party, I’m like, ‘Oh brother,’ you know? Do I really have to wear a bathing suit to my own pool party?” she shared during a December 2016 episode. “Girls, women, like to feel good and think they look good, but sometimes you get self-conscious … I have never really been a fan of, you know, wearing a bathing suit amongst a crowd.”

It all seemed to work out for Amy as she would marry the real estate agent nearly 5 years later. Amy and Chris tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Roloff Farms in August 2021.

Keep scrolling to read everything Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff has said about plastic surgery and body image.