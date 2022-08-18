Going strong? Fans of Little People, Big World watched Amy Roloff fall in love with Chris Marek and eventually tie the knot. Keep scrolling to find out Amy and Chris’ relationship status today.

Are Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Together Today?

Amy and Chris are still happily married today.

The Roloff matriarch regularly features photos of Chris on her Instagram account. Amy proved that they’re going strong by sharing a lengthy Instagram post in honor of her man’s birthday via Instagram on August 10.

“To say you changed my life is an understatement. You let me be me and yet I continue to learn and grow within myself to continue to strive to be my best. You’re my partner today and riding into the sunset,” she wrote alongside a selfie of the pair. “You’re my love and my friend. You’re thoughtful, have that sarcastic humor that gets me almost every time 🤗, you love me, thrive on adventure and new experiences, and just as ok with just hanging out at home with each other. You love me just as I am and I love you.”

Amy continued, “I love you in my life, my everyday, my moments and I’m thrilled I get to share all of your birthdays with you from here on out. It’s your birthday and I wish for you more. More of us, appreciating each other and moments being together, adventures, bird watching, riding the motorcycles, games, walks and discovering something new about ourselves and each other.”

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

“I celebrate you because you’re an awesome man and I’m happy you chose me and you’re a part of my life. Happy 60th Birthday babe! 🎉🎈🏍😘. I love you so much,” she concluded in the thoughtful post.

When Did Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Meet?

Amy and Chris met in 2016, shortly after she divorced ex Matt Roloff.

“For some reason I did keep my eye out for Chris,” she told Good Housekeeping in 2020 of the early days of their relationship. “He was hard to read … how he felt or what he was thinking. Then we got on the conversation about motorcycles and going for a ride … not thinking anything would come about.”

Once they became more established as a couple, Amy and Chris made their romance Facebook official on December 3, 2017.

When Did Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Get Married?

Chris proposed to Amy in September 2019. “I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” Amy told People after he got down on one knee. “I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

Following intense wedding planning that was documented on the TLC show, the couple got hitched on August 28, 2021. They professed their love for each other in front of 146 of their closest friends and family members, which was featured on the special Amy and Chris’ Happily Ever After.