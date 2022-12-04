Inside Little Couple’s Jen Arnold and Bill Klein’s Boston Home: See Photos of The ‘Accessible’ Abode

Custom-built. The Little Couple stars Jen Arnold and husband Bill Klein relocated their family from Florida to Boston and spent months building their new home to fit their needs.

“I’ve had lots of requests to show more of the inside of our home,” Jen shared via Instagram in October alongside a montage of photos from their stunning Massachusetts home. “I’ve always loved interior design but never have been so deliberate about decorating as I got to be with our new home in Natick, [Massachusetts]. I am embracing our move to [New England].”

HGTV stars Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin helped the couple find and decorate their new abode on an October 2022 episode of Farmhouse Fixer.

“I like the look of an old house, Anything bead board. A warm feel, like cozy. I don’t know if that’s a way to describe structure,” Jen told Jonathan about what she was looking for in a home. “Lots of dimension, peaks and elevation. You know porches and outdoor space, all of that.”

Jonathan seemingly made it happen as the pair settled on a $2.139 million estate that sits on one-acre of land outside of Boston.

Jen and Bill – who suffer from arthritis which affects the “longevity of their hips, knees and ankles” – previously opened up to In Touch about their hopes for the new home, saying that they were looking for new construction so that they could “either make it one floor or build an elevator in it.” However, Jen noted that it was a “really hard” ask being that Boston is such an old city.

The reality TV couple eventually purchased a home that “already had plans to be two levels plus a basement,” complete with six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms in August, In Touch confirmed at the time.

While the home was already scheduled to have a walk-in pantry, mud room, and an outdoor kitchen and fireplace, the TLC pair decided on modifications that better suited their needs.

“I love the wine rack because it moves and so, I never have to worry about reaching up high to get a wine, and neither does my husband,” Jen shared via her Instagram Story on December 3 over a video of her stunning glass-enclosed walk-in wine cellar.

“Accessible design is beautiful design,” the neonatologist captioned a photo of their state-of-the-art kitchen in honor of International Day of Persons with Disabilities. “Innovative, accessible and universal design solutions can prioritize form and function, and be aesthetically pleasing at the same time.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Jen and Bill’s Massachusetts home.