The Little Couple star Jen Arnold and husband Bill Klein are “packing up the apartment” that they’ve been living in the Boston area “for the past seven months” and are “headed on to our new house here in the Boston area,” she told fans on Tuesday, August 9, on Instagram. After calling their Natick, Massachusetts, apartment home, they’re about to settle into their new 5,400-square-foot property is in the same town, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

They formally purchased the home on August 4, according to a deed obtained by In Touch. The couple purchased the property for nearly $2.139 million, according to a listing viewed by In Touch.

With six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, the home boasts a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry and a mud room.

Their master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet, a double vanity, a marble bath and a “spacious” shower.

Sitting on one acre, the home also has a “built-in” grill and fireplace.

Considering the upcoming move, it makes sense that Jen told her followers that she was “a little tired of packing, and I’m only just beginning because tomorrow starts our unpacking as the movers move everything from our storage unit into our new house.”

“I feel blessed though to have the opportunity to move into a brand new house,” the mom of two said. “We’ve had it made accessible for us. So, we’ve done some modifications to the kitchen and the bathroom. It’s got a lot of space for Will and Zoey and hopefully lots of friends and family.”

Jen, 48, and Bill, 47, spent months “building” their new home in Boston, the neonatologist told In Touch exclusively in May 2022.

After finding a house that was “partially built” and “already had plans to be two levels plus a basement, the couple made some renovations, including a “game room” for son Will, “some type of clubhouse” for daughter Zoey, and “modifying the kitchen to be accessible.”

For Jen and Bill, a “long-term goal” for the whole family will be adding a pool. “Our will and Zoe love swimming,” she said. “And we’ve been used to always being in the water having lived in Houston and Florida. It’s good exercise for us. … We’re hoping we get to build a pool, but we’re also hoping we can enclose it. Otherwise, we’re not gonna be able to use it very much up here.”

Jen previously revealed that she was “Boston Bound” after accepting a job as the program director of Boston Children’s Hospital’s Simulator Program.

“OK everyone! I decided to take the leap,” Jen told her followers in February 2022. “We are so excited about this next adventure. Of course, Florida will always be our home and near and dear to our hearts. We know we’ll be back a lot to visit, and of course, Texas is always going to be our first home where we became a family.”

Jen and Bill previously sold their St. Petersburg property, where the family lived while Jen worked at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, for $3.64 million in March 2022, In Touch confirmed in April.