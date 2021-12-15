Why Lindsie Chrisley Wants New Holiday Traditions With Son Jackson: ‘You Just Need a Fresh Start’

New beginnings. Lindsie Chrisley is ready to make Christmas her own with her son, Jackson, following her divorce from Will Campbell — and is forging a few family traditions on the way.

“I’m trying to start new traditions with [Jackson] that we didn’t even do when [I was] married,” Lindsie, 32, tells In Touch. “You just need a fresh start sometimes. I think just starting new tradition, having a new normal is good.”

“I plan on celebrating with him at Disney,” Lindsie reveals.

The former Chrisley Knows Best star reveals that the holidays this year have been difficult since her split [from] Will, 31. She spent her first Thanksgiving without her son this year — and her ex-husband will also have custody for New Year’s.

“[Thanksgiving] was really, really difficult. I never prepared myself for that — I don’t think you ever go into a marriage preparing yourself to share your child over the holidays. That was really hard,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host says. “But, in my opinion, Christmas is much more meaningful to me. So, I lucked out this year.”

Before Thanksgiving, Lindsie did get to have some special time with Jackson. With Will’s help, they were able to keep Lindsie and Jackson’s new dog a secret from their son, and she got to surprise him with Georgia on the Saturday before the holiday.

“I wanted this time to be special & something different,” Lindsie shared on Instagram on December 1. “[Georgia’s] what we both needed & I didn’t realize it until I met her. When God gives you the nudge, go.”

Lindsie announced her split from Will on July 27 after nine years of marriage on Instagram.

“It’s with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we’re so grateful for our time together,” Lindsie wrote at the time. “We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much.”

As for her New Year’s Eve plans without Jackson, who will probably be spending it with sparklers and fake champagne, Lindsie is forming a plan with her friends.

“Maybe I will celebrate New Year’s with my girlfriends. I’m not sure,” she says. “Those plans were [put] in motion today, so I don’t really have an answer!”

Whatever plans may arise, she’ll likely welcome those new traditions as well.