Todd Chrisley appeared to show support to his estranged daughter, Lindsie, in a heartfelt message, seemingly putting their family drama aside amid news of her split from husband Will after nine years of marriage.

“I’m here. I love you,” the Chrisley Knows Best star, 52, began his Instagram caption alongside a photo overlooking the ocean from his backyard on Wednesday, July 28.

“Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I’m working all things out for good, for you, my child,” the father of five, who shares children Chase, Savannah and Grayson with wife Julie as well as children Lindsie, 31, and Kyle with ex-wife Teresa Terry, continued. “There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less.”

“I will protect you from anything, and anyone who [tries] to harm you or your reputation. I am stronger than depression and anxiety. I am braver than loneliness, and nothing will ever exhaust me. I promise you I will never leave you nor forsake you. I am breathing a new wind into and over your life right now,” the TV personality concluded his post. “Look for the favor and blessings I’m sending in this season your way because they are from me. I love you so much!”

The Georgia native signed it off from “God and Todd” and added the final message, “you know who you are.”

Although he didn’t mention any names, many fans speculate that Todd was sending a direct message to Lindsie, who announced that she and her husband, Will, have “mutually decided to end our marriage” on Tuesday, July 27.

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host said she and her spouse will “continue to remain friends” and be “devoted parents” to their son, Jackson, in her announcement. “Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead and a fresh space with the move this week,” Lindsie added. “Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we work through this challenging time for our family.”

Lindsie’s breakup news came on the heels of some drama with her estranged brother Chase’s friend. The reality star claimed she was “approached” by his pal Austin Duriez before their alleged altercation in Atlanta on Saturday, July 24, her lawyer, Musa Ghanayem, told In Touch exclusively after he filed a police report.

“The police report was inconsistent,” Lindsie’s lawyer told In Touch after Austin claimed a drink was thrown at him. “The video was embarrassing for the person who made the allegation. No action was taken because the report was not true.”

Austin did not respond to In Touch’s request for comment about the incident.

According to TMZ, the alleged feud between Austin and Lindsie is due to some lingering tension over her family facing tax evasion charges.

When news broke that Todd and Julie were facing charges at both the state and federal level in 2019, Todd questioned if his daughter leaked information about their income to an investigator, leading to the case being launched and an estrangement within their family. Lindsie’s dad and stepmom still face federal charges, for which they have pleaded not guilty, but Todd and Julie were cleared of Georgia state-level charges in October 2019.

After reading Todd’s new message, several of his followers seemed to take it as a making of amends. “I hope Lindsie sees this. I know this is for her,” one fan commented, while another added, “Don’t ever give up. She will hear you.”