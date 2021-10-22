Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Spotted on Rare Outing While on Romantic Hawaiian Vacation

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, have been spotted on a rare outing, soaking up the sun in Hawaii and enjoying drinks sipped out of coconut shells.

The couple, who were first publicly linked in December 2017 when Us Weekly revealed they were “hooking up,” according to a source, have attempted to avoid the limelight, especially when it comes to their romantic relationship.

“They’re always together but like maintaining privacy,” a source told Us Weekly in March 2020, revealing that the couple were quarantining together. “They’re really great for one another and have been enjoying this time together off the grid.”

Leo, 48, has never been married, despite his long string of young model girlfriends, but Camila, 34, may be the one to whom he fully commits.

“He is usually very independent, spends lots of time with friends, but because of the lockdown, he has mostly spent time with Camila,” an insider told People in June 2020. “He loves being with her.”

In fact, spending all that time together only seemed to strengthen the bond between the two.

“They are very in love,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in December 2020. “Camila is his dream girl. She’s young, sweet, simple and it’s easy because she gets along well with his family, and he gets along great with hers too. They’ve known each other forever, and it just works.”

How long have they’ve known each other? Leonardo has been longtime “family friends” with Al Pacino, who is also Camila’s stepfather.

The Titanic star and the Mickey and the Bear actress have since eased up on social distancing in lockdown together, at least for a vacation to Hawaii. The pair, who have a 22-year age gap, were photographed visiting a local cafe on Thursday, October 21.

Both Hollywood stars kept it casual. Camila opted to wear a white T-shirt and comfy-looking gray sweatpants, while the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor went for a matching white tee, shorts and slide-on sandals. The A-Lister, who seems to have embraced the mask life, as it helps him avoid being recognized, was also prepared with a blue mask, a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap and sunglasses.

Keep scrolling to see pictures of Leo and Camila’s tropical day date.