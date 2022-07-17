Spreading her wings! If there’s anyone who knows how to confidently rock a bikini, it’s supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The Brazilian bombshell has graced the covers of Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ and Forbes and has worked to be one of the highest paid models in the world with a projected net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The legendary model made her runway debut in 1998 for Alexander McQueen after 42 famously unsuccessful go-sees. The southern Brazil native was dominating runways by the early 2000s and even had heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio on her arm. While it seemed like the Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author had it all together, she opened up about suffering from crippling anxiety and panic attacks.

“From the outside, it looked like I had everything and I was just 22 years old. On the inside, I felt as if I’d hit rock bottom,” the actress told British Vogue in June 2022. “I was starting my day with a mocha Frappuccino with whipped cream and three cigarettes, then drinking a bottle of wine every night. Imagine what that was doing to my mind.”

After a friend’s recommendation, the model went on a detox and cut out sugar, grains, dairy, caffeine, alcohol and cigarettes. “I remember him saying, ‘Well, do you want to live?’ It was that simple,” she continued. To this day, the model’s clean eating habits reign and she religiously wakes up at 5 AM to mediate and work out.

“I think I feel better in my forties than I did in my twenties and not just physically, because we’re all told that life is over at 40 and I feel like I’m just beginning,” the Devil Wears Prada actress added.

The model went on to create an empire, being the face of many brands such as Chanel and Carolina Herrera, and created a life with her husband, one of the most well-known names in football, Tom Brady. The A-list couple share daughter Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein. The Victoria’s Secret model also considers herself to be a “bonus mom” to son John “Jack” Edward who the NFL MVP shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

“I don’t think relationships just happen; it’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids,” she said of her relationship with the 7 time Super Bowl champion. “His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids. And I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions.”

