They may not have walked the red carpet together, but Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone are still having one heck of a date night at the 2020 Oscars. Before the show kicked off at the 92nd Academy Awards, the model spent time with her boyfriend’s parents, dad George DiCaprio and stepmom Peggy Ann Farrar. The trio looked on with admiration as the Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood star was interviewed for TV.

“They all stopped to watch and Cami said, ‘Aw!'” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. “His dad looked very proud. The TV cut away and Leo’s dad had Cami and his wife pose for a photo that he took on his phone.”

Leo, 45, was nominated for the best performance by an actor in a leading role. In 2016, he took home the trophy for his part in The Revenant after four previous nominations. This year, his turn as Rick Dalton in Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood scored him his second chance to win an Academy Award. Costar Brad Pitt also snagged the best performance by an actor in a supporting role for his take on Cliff Booth in OUATIH.

Camila, 22, is no doubt rooting for her man. Though they still haven’t made their red carpet debut, a source told In Touch in December 2018 that the couple is getting pretty serious. “Camila has turned Leo into a committed man,” they said. “Leo’s womanizing days are firmly in the past. He only has eyes for Camila.”

They’re even growing close with each other’s families. Before the model stepped out with her boyfriend’s parents at the awards show, the actor got the seal of approval from his girlfriend’s mom. The insider revealed that Lucila Polak officially approves. “Leo … gets along with her so well that she has given the couple her blessing,” they said.

The fact that Leo is over two decades older than his lady isn’t an issue for anyone involved. “Despite the 23-year age gap, the two of them are on the same page and have so much in common,” the source said. “Camila is mature beyond her years, and the way they see it, age is just a number. … Camila understands the pressure and demands that come with fame and is extremely supportive of Leo’s career.”