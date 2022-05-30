Mother to four! Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird (née Shannon), has given birth to twins with husband Joshua Efird.

The daughter of “Mama June” Shannon, 22, and Josh, 25, welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl by C-section on Thursday, May 19, according to The Sun. A source told the outlet that the mom and babies are “happy and healthy.” All three have reportedly returned home from the hospital just a few days after delivery.

“The girl weighed in at six pounds, one ounce and the boy totaled five pounds, four ounces,” the insider shared. “Mom and babies are happy and healthy and Josh is elated that the babies are finally here.”

It was first reported in April that Pumpkin was expecting twins with husband Josh just nine months after welcoming baby No. 2. However, the couple has not publicly acknowledged the speculation.

Pumpkin and Josh already share 4-year-old daughter Ella and 11-month-old son Bentley. The couple married in April 2018 during a Las Vegas ceremony just four months after they welcomed Ella.

Photo Courtesy of Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird/Instagram

In May 2022, June, 42, shared her thoughts on if Pumpkin should have more children during an exclusive interview with In Touch.

When asked her thoughts on the matter, the Shannon matriarch said Pumpkin “doesn’t” need more kids. “She needs another kid like she needs a hole in her head,” the Mama June: From Not to Hot star told In Touch at the time.

While June didn’t confirm that her daughter was pregnant, it’s possible she wasn’t involved in Pumpkin’s most recent pregnancy. The mother-daughter duo have had a strained relationship over the years. Back in April 2021, Pumpkin claimed her mother played a negative role in her marriage to Josh.

“I honestly think that our main issue is just everything that’s going on with my mom,” the Mama June: Road to Redemption star previously said of her marriage during an exclusive interview with In Touch.

The mother of four went on to state that June wasn’t entirely to blame for their issues, though she certainly played a role in causing problems between her and Josh. “We’ve been together since we were kids and now, we’re adults,” Pumpkin shared. “We now have two kids to take care of with Alana and Ella, you know, two different people, let alone [one] is 15.”

In 2020, Pumpkin and Josh took June’s youngest daughter Alana (a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo) into their home while the TV personality completed a stint in rehab and focused on her sobriety. “We had to uproot our entire family … move. Then we had to take Alana right after we got married and just had our own first child,” Pumpkin said at the time. “We couldn’t really enjoy that. So, it for sure sucks … I do feel like the biggest problem with us is mainly my mom.”