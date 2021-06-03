Proud mama moment! Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird (née Shannon) put her bare baby bump on full display in new photos amid her second pregnancy.

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 21, has been celebrating her curves and growing tummy now that she is on the way to becoming a mother of two. “My body has given me the greatest gift of life,” Lauryn gushed on Wednesday, June 2, alongside a glowing mirror selfie showcasing her third trimester progress. She is due sometime in July.

Lauryn shared the news she is expecting on April 19 by posting photos of her positive pregnancy tests. “Well, the secret is out for everyone to know now! Baby Efird No. 2 coming 2021. After almost three years, we are finally having another blessing and couldn’t be happier,” she posted via Instagram.

The WE tv personality and her husband, Joshua Efird, welcomed their first child, 3-year-old daughter Ella Grace Efird, in December 2017. Lauryn and Joshua have been married since April 2018 and are over the moon about having another baby.

Lauryn and Joshua have been caring for her younger sister, Alana Thompson (a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo), since 2020 and she still lives with them now. In March, Lauryn shut down critics who were taking to Instagram to shame Alana for the way she dresses at 15 years old.

“She likes the long lashes and long nails but that doesn’t make her ghetto, ratchet, poor or grown,” Lauryn wrote. “I’m glad the only things she worries about are her nails and lashes because as people most of her age she could definitely be involved in much worse. But as Alana’s legal guardian for almost 3 years now, she’s a beautiful soul who’s been through entirely too much for her age but still manages to give a person the shirt off her back when she may not have it to give.”

Lauryn previously offered to help with Alana during their mother Mama June Shannon’s rehab stint and sobriety journey, which June praised her for to In Touch exclusively in March. “[Lauryn] has done really good,” the TLC alum said. “You know, I’ve been seeing them on social media and stuff like that. So, you know, I’ve been keeping up. Mom never stops with an addiction or no addiction.”

