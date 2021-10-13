Since rising to fame in 2008, Lady Gaga has become one of the most successful entertainers in the world! Not only does the New York City native sing, dance and act, but she’s also a style icon. Whether Gaga (real name: Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta) is on the red carpet or stepping out onto the street, she always looks flawless, and that includes some fierce braless fashion moments.

Much like her music, the “Rain on Me” artist’s style choices are constantly evolving. “The truth is, I like to be daring,” Gaga revealed in a 2019 interview with DuJour magazine. “I think my style is ever changing. You know, from day to day, I want to dress totally different. I went through a period in my life where style, for me, was almost like shedding a skin. You know, if I didn’t feel, like, in my power in a certain way, I would dye my hair that day, or wear a wig or change my clothes completely, and my style would just be completely different because I wanted to feel different, like a different person.”

The A Star is Born actress added, “I reinvent myself because I like to. It’s interesting to me. It challenges me.”

While some of Gaga’s outfits over the years have been labeled as weird or controversial — ahem, her “meat dress” at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards — her goal is never to be shocking for the sake of making headlines. “I want to be someone that’s breaking rules for good reasons,” the “Poker Face” singer said. “So maybe that’s part of being daring — it’s breaking some rules, but breaking rules for the right reasons.”

As for Gaga’s legacy? She isn’t necessarily interested in being remembered for her countless accolades. “I actually would just like to be remembered as brave. I know that that might sound strange, but, sure, I’d love people to remember my music, remember my art, that’s wonderful,” the 12-time Grammy Award winner expressed. “But I think I would prefer to be remembered as brave and unafraid to speak my mind.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Lady Gaga’s best braless moments over the years.