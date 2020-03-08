Back on! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott “want to be a proper family” after they reconciled their relationship, an insider exclusively reveals to In Touch. The couple is officially “back together,” the insider confirms while adding, “Kylie has trust issues but they love each other and are working through them.”

The exes and parents of one rekindled their relationship five months after their split and just one month after an insider revealed to Life & Style that the couple were working on their relationship. “Kylie and Travis are in the process of getting back together,” the source said at the time. “They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi. They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

As In Touch previously reported, the 22-year-old makeup mogul and the 27-year-old rapper decided to “take a break” from their relationship in October 2019 after about two years of dating. “As far as I know, they’re just taking a break, it’s not a full on split,” the insider told In Touch at the time.

Kylie addressed their split shortly after the news broke, and made it clear there was no bad blood between her and her baby daddy, who is the father of her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she tweeted on October 3, adding a double exclamation mark emoji. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

But they never went longer than a few weeks without reuniting, mostly for the sake of their daughter. Just one month after they split, the former couple came together for what Kylie referred to as a “beautiful” Thanksgiving 2019 celebration. In December 2019, they crossed paths again when they reunited at The Weeknd‘s New Year’s Eve party. The pair even got flirty with each other during a rare Instagram comment exchange in January.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner Instagram

By February, it seemed like they were back on. They both celebrated their daughter’s second birthday together on February 1, then partied together with her older sister Kourtney Kardashian at an Oscars afterparty on February 10. Kylie also shared a photo of an over-the-top flower arrangement that seemed to be from the “Sicko Mode” rapper on Valentine’s Day. And the parents were spotted with Stormi during a family outing on February 24.

The brunette beauty all but confirmed they were an item again when she took to her Instagram Story on February 28 to share a series of three throwback photos of her and Travis on a date night with the caption: “It’s a mood.”